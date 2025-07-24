Uruguay detains and sentences Iranian national for entering with fake Israeli passport

An Iranian citizen has been sentenced to prison in Uruguay after attempting to enter the country using a fake Israeli passport, according to reporting this Thursday by the weekly Búsqueda. The incident took place in the context of recent hostilities between Iran, Israel, and the United States — a period referred to by Washington as the “12-day war.”

The individual reportedly arrived from Brazil between June 12 and 13, and then traveled from Montevideo to El Salvador on June 14. However, Salvadoran authorities denied him entry and sent him back to the Uruguayan capital. Upon his return, Uruguayan officials detected the forged document and proceeded with his arrest.

“This person has been indicted and is now under the authority of the judiciary,” said Mario Layera, head of Uruguay’s Strategic State Intelligence Secretariat (SIEE), during an appearance before the Special Parliamentary Commission overseeing the National Intelligence System. According to Uruguay’s Interior Ministry, the man has already been convicted and is serving a prison sentence for using false documentation.

Layera explained that rising tensions in the Middle East prompted Uruguayan authorities to tighten border controls, particularly with Brazil. The Iranian national was detained within this heightened security context.

When asked about the potential presence of extremist groups such as Hezbollah in Uruguay, Layera noted that while some regional communities are under observation, there is “no evidence so far that provides a clear precedent.” He added, “We are all aware that such communities exist nearby, but until now, no specific incident has given us grounds for concern.”

In parallel, the Iranian Embassy in Montevideo sent a letter to Uruguay’s Senate condemning recent military actions by Israel and the United States, and urging a firm stance from the Uruguayan Parliament. The letter, signed by Iranian legislator Mohammad Sargazi, accused both nations of violating international law and called for sanctions against Israel for what it described as “genocide” in Gaza.