Falklands: Legislative Assembly wishes fond farewell to Governor Alison Blake CMG

25th Friday, July 2025 - 13:37 UTC

Farewell parade for Governor Alison Blake CMG at Victory Green and Ross Road, Stanley

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly and the people of the Falkland Islands extend their heartfelt thanks and best wishes to Her Excellency, Governor Alison Blake, and Colonel Peter Henry as they prepare to leave the Islands.

Governor Blake arrived in the Islands in 2022 from her previous posting in Afghanistan, taking on the unique challenges of the South Atlantic with the same composure, commitment, and strength that have defined her distinguished diplomatic career. As the first woman to hold the post of Governor in the Falkland Islands, she has carried out her duties with clarity, purpose, and grace, leaving a lasting mark on the role.

MLA Mark Pollard, as Chair of the Legislative Assembly, reflected on the term of Governor Blake: “Throughout her tenure, Governor Blake has been an unwavering advocate for the Falkland Islands’ right to self-determination, always standing firm on behalf of our community. Her dedication to serving the Islands, combined with her approachable and inclusive leadership style, has earned the admiration and respect of many.

“Governor Blake and Colonel Henry have also become an integral part of the Falklands community. From their participation in local events and support for community initiatives to their warm hospitality and willingness to engage with Islanders from all walks of life, they have embraced Island life with humility and heart.

“Governor Blake’s openness about her personal challenges, including her courageous battle with illness, has been both moving and inspiring. Her resilience and strength in the face of adversity have set a powerful example of determination and grace.

“On behalf of the Legislative Assembly and the people of the Falkland Islands, we express our deepest gratitude for Governor Blake’s service and for Colonel Henrys contribution to the life of the Islands. We wish them both every success and happiness in the future, with the assurance that they will always be welcome in the Falkland Islands.”