Honduras decrees contingency measures as Covid-19 cases soar

25th Friday, July 2025 - 19:52 UTC Full article

The Stratus (or Frankenstein) variant is believed to account for 36% of recent infections

Honduras is re-implementing several public health measures as cases of Covid-19 have been reported to be on the surge. The Omicron subvariant XFG - also known as Stratus or Frankenstein - is believed to account for 36% of recent infections.

In this scenario, the Health Secretary (Sesal) has reinstated mandatory mask use in various public places, such as airports, border crossings, movie theaters, gyms, shopping malls, churches, supermarkets, and all public and private healthcare and educational facilities. Masks are also required in crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces where a 1.5-meter physical distance cannot be maintained.

The government also ordered civil servants to work remotely Thursday and Friday at most central government agencies and decentralized institutions, with exceptions for security institutions, emergency medical services, and offices with urgent scheduled appointments. The measure is not mandatory for the private sector.

The Education Ministry recommended virtual schooling nationwide Thursday and Friday. Schools are required to provide alternative learning strategies for students with limited internet access.

In addition, the citizenry was urged to resume frequent hand washing or sanitizing, avoid large gatherings in confined spaces, and seek medical attention if experiencing respiratory symptoms. Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Healthcare facilities such as the Mario Catarino Rivas Hospital in San Pedro Sula and Escuela Hospital in Tegucigalpa reported increased Covid-19 positivity rates (6-7%) and a rise in patient admissions.

So far this year, 216 people have died from respiratory infections, including influenza and pneumonia nationwide, with five cases attributed to Covid-19.