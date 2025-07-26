Chile to build first pier in Antarctica

26th Saturday, July 2025 - 10:38 UTC Full article

“Antarctica is strategic for the future of the world, and Chile is its gateway,” Boric said

Chile is set to begin the construction on its first pier in Antarctica by the end of 2025, a strategic project with an investment exceeding US$52 million. This initiative aims to bolster Chile's infrastructure on the continent and reaffirm its Antarctic territorial claims.

The structure will be built in Fildes Bay, part of the Presidente Frei Montalva base on King George Island. This base also includes the Teniente Marsh Airfield, whose runway is scheduled for extensive repairs starting this spring and lasting 720 days. The airfield is a crucial aerial gateway for scientists and personnel from various countries.

The new facility, covering 1,689 square meters with a 75-meter pier and a 40-meter support area, will allow for mooring small boats and efficient transfer of cargo and passengers. Currently, these operations rely on landing on a stone beach.

President Gabriel Boric Font emphasized that “Antarctica is strategic for the future of the world, and Chile is its gateway.”

This project aligns with Chile's “Strategic Vision for 2035,” which aims to protect and strengthen its Antarctic rights, increase its influence in the Antarctic Treaty System, and preserve the continent as a zone of peace and scientific activity.

Chile maintains extensive logistical resources in Antarctica, including polar-capable ships, C-130 aircraft, specialized land transport, and equipped laboratories across its bases (Escudero, O'Higgins, Prat, and Yelcho).

Despite its experience and proximity to Antarctica (1,200 km from Punta Arenas to King George Island), Chile's existing infrastructure, like the Teniente Marsh airfield, is reaching the end of its useful life, necessitating modernization efforts.

The construction of the pier and the airfield repairs are vital steps in solidifying Chile's strategic position and scientific capabilities on the white continent.