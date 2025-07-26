Haitian soldiers undergoing training in Mexico

Haiti has deployed 150 soldiers to Mexico for a two-month training program, part of a larger initiative to train a total of 700 soldiers. This move, announced by the Haitian government on Friday, is a significant step in the country's efforts to combat rampant gang violence, which has severely destabilized the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The delegation, including 15 women, departed on Thursday. Upon their return, they will join the Haitian National Police in their fight against gangs, supported by a UN-backed multinational force led by Kenyan police officers.

Haiti's government views this as a “historic milestone in the reconstruction of the Haitian Armed Forces” and a demonstration of its commitment to restoring “state authority across the country,” a statement read.

The initiative comes as Haiti grapples with escalating gang violence. Between October 2024 and June 2025, over 4,800 people were killed, with hundreds more injured, kidnapped, raped, and trafficked, according to the United Nations (UN).

Haiti's armed forces were disbanded in 1995 following a coup against then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, but they were reinstated in 2017. While the army had approximately 7,000 soldiers back then, it currently has roughly 2,000 and has been actively recruiting to increase its numbers.

Earlier this month, around 30 Haitian soldiers underwent a two-week training program on the French Caribbean island of Martinique.

This training in Mexico is a critical component of Haiti's strategy to strengthen its security forces and regain control from powerful gangs.