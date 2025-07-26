Uruguay ups border security over Iran-Israel conflict concerns

26th Saturday, July 2025 - 10:45 UTC Full article

Following recent incidents, Orsi ordered tighter security measures

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi warned local political leaders of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel and confirmed that border controls have been reinforced after the arrest of an Iranian citizen who entered Uruguay with a forged passport, raising security concerns.

Orsi contacted various political parties to convey the government's “concern and attention” regarding the international situation.

As part of this heightened awareness, the executive branch decided to increase alerts at all of Uruguay's border crossings.

The recent arrest of an Iranian national with false documentation has amplified security alarms, particularly within Uruguay's Jewish community, which voiced worries about potential threats.

While the Uruguayan government maintains that no terrorist cells have been detected within its borders, sources from the Israeli government and Jewish organizations in Uruguay express “no doubt” that Hezbollah cells are operating on the continent.

These alleged agents are believed to operate under the guise of educational, cultural, and Islamic organizations to launder money, which is then sent to Hezbollah.

These measures highlight Uruguay's proactive stance in monitoring international geopolitical tensions and responding to potential security risks.

(See also: Iranian national arrested)