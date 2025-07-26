Venezuela reinstates tariffs on Brazilian products

The measure primarily affects Roraima

Venezuela has unilaterally reimposed import tariffs ranging from 15% to 77% on Brazilian products, a move that violates the Economic Complementation Agreement (ACE 69) signed between the two countries in 2014. The decision was made without prior notice.

The tariffs primarily impact exports from Brazil's Roraima state, which serves as the main land trade gateway to Venezuela. Key products affected include flour, margarine, cocoa, and sugarcane.

The state government of Roraima has expressed significant concern, as Venezuela accounts for approximately 70% of its foreign trade in recent years.

Brazil's Foreign and Industry Ministries are actively monitoring the situation, while the Brazilian Embassy in Caracas is pushing for the normalization of bilateral trade.

According to Itamaraty sources, this abrupt measure poses a significant challenge to trade relations between the two countries. ”The Brazilian Embassy in Caracas is working with the responsible Venezuelan authorities to clarify the nature of the situation, with a view to normalizing bilateral trade, governed by Economic Complementation Agreement No. 69 (ACE 69), which prohibits the collection of import taxes between the two countries,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.