Argentina to rejoin US Visa Waiver Program?

28th Monday, July 2025 - 10:40 UTC Full article

Argentines lost that visa waiver privilege after the 2001 economic crisis

Argentina seems set to regain its participation in the US Visa Waiver Program, allowing holders of Argentine passports to enter the United States for tourism or business for up to 90 days without a visa. This development is expected to be formalized during the visit of US Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, who is scheduled to sign an agreement with President Javier Milei on Monday.

The agreement is expected to be similar to the one signed in 1996 and suspended in 2002 following Argentina's economic and political crisis. While the exact timeline for implementation is uncertain, it is expected to take several months as Argentina undergoes security evaluations to meet US standards. Currently, Chile is the only Latin American country whose citizens benefit from this program.

This move is seen as a significant gesture of confidence from Washington in Argentina's economic and political stability, especially given Secretary Noem's strict stance on immigration. It also highlights the close relationship between Presidents Milei and Donald Trump.

US officials, including Heidi Gómez from the US Embassy in Argentina, have acknowledged Argentina's leadership in regional security efforts, particularly in combating organized crime, drug trafficking, and human trafficking, indicating a desire for deeper cooperation between the two nations.

Even if signed on Monday, immediate implementation is not expected. Argentina will undergo a series of evaluations to ensure it meets US security standards, a process that could take several months. If successful, Argentines would only need an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) online at a cost of US$21 and require personal information, contact details, and a valid e-passport expiring at least six months after the intended departure from the US.