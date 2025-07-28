CFK lashes out at Milei: “He governs for the rich”

CFK insisted she was “on the right side of history”

In an audio message commemorating the anniversary of Eva Perón's death on Saturday, July 26, former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) heavily criticized President Javier Milei, calling his government a “disaster” that “governs for the rich.”

She claimed that Milei's administration was an “attempt at destruction” and operates under the influence of the United States and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which, in her view, were funding his political campaign with “pure dollars.”

CFK specifically targeted Milei's decision to permanently reduce export taxes on agricultural products, announced during his speech at La Rural, arguing that it benefits wealthy sectors while funds are withheld from retirees, the disabled, and public services.

She also expressed concern over statements by Peter Lamelas, Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Argentina, who allegedly stated his mission included “monitor[ing] the governors, stop[ping] agreements with China, and ensur[ing] that Cristina Fernández de Kirchner receives the justice she deserves.”

Kirchner concluded her message by stating that the celebration of her imprisonment by both the Rural Society and the US ambassador confirms she was “on the right side of history.”

Notably, during Milei's event at La Rural, attendees, including rural businessmen and landowners, enthusiastically cheered the President's criticism of Kirchner and Peronism, and also celebrated her conviction as a symbol of judicial independence.