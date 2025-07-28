Get our news on your inbox! x

Falklands, Paras final exercise in and around Stanley with UAS technology

Monday, July 28th 2025 - 09:16 UTC
BFSAI underlined the valuable collaboration from the Falklands community and FIDF. Photo: Cpl Williams RAF Photographer BFSAI underlined the valuable collaboration from the Falklands community and FIDF. Photo: Cpl Williams RAF Photographer

British Forces in South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) has reported that the Third Battalion, the Parachute Regiment, conducted their final exercise, Cape Bayonet, in the Falkland Islands as BFSAI’s Roulement Infantry Company (RIC).

From close quarter training in the heart of Stanley under cover of darkness, to conducting a company level attack on Pleasant Peak, to trench clearing and utilizing cutting edge UAS technology to survey the exercise area: the troops from 3PARA showcased their capability, professionalism and grit.

It is a testament to the invaluable collaboration with the Falkland Islands Defense Force and the Falkland Islands community’s continued support that we can utilize some of the most unique and challenging training environments in the world to stay sharp.

BFSAI would like to thank all involved who made this incredible training opportunity possible.

