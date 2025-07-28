Honduras: Teleworking and mask mandates extended

Honduras has extended teleworking for public institutions and virtual classes until Aug. due to a surge in respiratory illnesses, including the detection of highly contagious Omicron XFG Covid-19 variants. The government has also made mask-wearing mandatory in various enclosed public spaces such as hospitals, airports, shopping centers, and public transport.

The Health Ministry (Sesal) has confirmed six Covid-19 deaths so far in 2025, with authorities noting that the number of infections this year has already surpassed last year's interannual figures.

There has been a sustained increase in positive Covid-19 cases, particularly in the departments of Francisco Morazán, Cortés, and Atlántida, putting pressure on the hospital system. “We have already exceeded last year's infection limit; there are currently five people admitted to the Tegucigalpa Teaching Hospital with suspected Covid-19,” Sesal official Lorenzo Pavón said.

While most current cases are mild to moderate, vulnerable populations like those with chronic diseases, older adults, and the unvaccinated are at higher risk for severe complications.

Hence, officials are urging the public to resume basic preventive measures, including mask use in health centers, frequent handwashing, and booster vaccinations for at-risk individuals. The government is also considering reactivating biosafety protocols in schools and public spaces if the increase continues.

The measures came into effect last Thursday on a temporary basis after triage centers, public hospitals, and private clinics reported an increased flow of patients with respiratory symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

“Although we are not facing a collapse of the hospital system, it is essential to resume basic measures such as the use of masks in health centers, frequent hand washing, and booster vaccinations for people at risk,” Epidemiologist Luis Durón warned.