Milei tells SRA his plans include FTA with US despite Mercosur

28th Monday, July 2025 - 10:57 UTC Full article

Milei wants Argentina to reenter the world economy as a major trading player

During his speech at the Argentina Rural Society's (SRA) Annual Exhibition in Buenos Aires, President Javier Milei emphasized his government’s first-year achievements, ongoing reforms, and vision for the future. Among other issues, Milei insisted that his government was seeking an FTA with the United States, circumventing Mercosur constraints.

He claimed the recession was over, with the economy emerging from crisis and entering growth. In addition, the previously astronomical inflation was nearing a level where it would be “only a bad memory.” For the first time in 123 years, Argentina achieved a fiscal surplus free of default, Milei also pointed out.

The president also underscored that over 800 regulations had been eliminated, averaging more than 2 per day, thus resulting in the largest structural reform in Argentine history. The Libertarian government aims to enact 3,200 more reforms during Milei’s term. Plans include a comprehensive tax reform to reduce national taxes by 90% and restore provincial tax autonomy.

Milei also insisted that “Public Order and State Downsizing” were “sacred,” with street picketing drastically reduced from over 8,000 daily incidents last year.

Major cuts in public spending included ministry reductions, closure of certain government agencies, firing over 34,000 public employees, and the elimination of hereditary government positions.

The Libertarian administration seeks to dismantle the “party of the State,” the entrenched political and bureaucratic interests benefiting from unlimited state expansion.

Social assistance is now delivered directly to beneficiaries without intermediaries. The Universal Child Allowance food coverage has doubled and now fully covers the basic food basket.

Milei also noted that Argentina was pursuing international trade liberalization, including a free trade agreement with the United States, independent of Mercosur constraints, to re-enter the world economy as a major trading player.

The government-sponsored RIGI investment plan will result in billions spent on infrastructure, mining, technology, energy, and more, which will in turn create direct and indirect employment and boost productivity, Milei also argued.

The President also framed the current moment as a historic turning point, marking the end of the era of the omnipresent State, advocating for a drastic reduction in size and power. He described the “party of the State” as a privileged caste blocking freedom and benefiting from policies that maintain dependence on the State. His vision calls for returning power to the individual, limiting the State’s role to protecting life, liberty, and property alone.