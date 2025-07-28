Single border control operational between Posadas and Encarnación

If successful, the mechanism may be adopted permanently

A new unified border control system is being implemented as a pilot program starting Monday at the Posadas-Encarnación bridge. Hence, all immigration procedures across the San Roque González de Santa Cruz international bridge will now be conducted solely on the Argentine side, eliminating the need for separate checks in Paraguay.

The primary goal of this initiative is to streamline border crossings, reduce wait times, and avoid duplicated procedures at one of South America's busiest border points. If successful, the program could become permanent and potentially be expanded to other South American Common Market (Mercosur) crossings.

This new system is based on the Reciprocal Recognition of Competences (RRC), a legal framework established by the migration authorities of Argentina and Paraguay in May. A similar unified control system has already been in operation for the international train linking the two cities since July 14.

The new measure applies to all individuals crossing the bridge, regardless of the vehicle they are in. According to authorities from both countries, the new mechanism would not compromise immigration security standards, as per the RRC, which reciprocally validates the border controls carried out by officials of the other nation.

The Paraguayan side is particularly interested in this system given the upcoming World Rally motor racing event to be held in the country from August 28 to 31.