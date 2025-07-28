Venezuela's ruling party wins most municipal elections

Venezuela's ruling PSUV and its coalition, the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP), secured a significant victory in Sunday's municipal elections, winning 22 out of 23 state capitals and a total of 285 out of 335 districts, according to National Electoral Council (CNE) Chairman Elvis Amoroso.

Carmen Meléndez was re-elected as mayor of Caracas with 86% of the vote, while other major cities like Maracaibo, Valencia, Maracay, Barquisimeto, and Barinas will also be led by PSUV mayors.

Opposition forces managed to retain control of a few municipalities, such as Chacao, Baruta, and El Hatillo in the Caracas metropolitan area, Urbaneja in Anzoátegui state, and San Diego in Carabobo state.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro celebrated the “popular victory,” declaring that the “Historic Bloc of the Bolivarian Revolution” was consolidated. He also acknowledged that 50 opposition mayors were elected and urged them to work together for “peace and coexistence,” and to respect communal power. The CNE reported a voter turnout of 34%.

“From historic Caracas, we celebrate the victory that marks the beginning of a cycle of great transformations in the 285 municipalities won with the votes of ordinary men and women,” Maduro insisted.

He also congratulated the country's youths for their participation in the event.

“What we are going to do in the coming years will surprise everyone!” he foresaw.