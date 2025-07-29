Argentina joining US visa waiver program still a long way ahead

Noem does not see Argentina entering the visa waiver program in less than a year

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem warned it would take about a year before holders of Argentine passports are allowed back into the United States without a visa as they were between 1996 and 2002, despite the agreements she signed Monday with President Javier Milei.

While the US is eager for Argentina to join its tourist visa waiver program, it would be “very difficult for it to happen in less than a year,” Noem told local media in Buenos Aires. “It would be very difficult for it to happen in less than a year; I don't know if any country has done it before in less than a year,” she insisted while hoping it becomes available “as soon as possible” because it “could simplify the process and facilitate travel for both tourists and business travelers.”

She emphasized that the program is important for both economies and the security of both countries, as it involves knowing who is traveling and exchanging criminal information. She noted Argentina's increased commitment to border security under President Milei's administration, evidenced by the lowest visa overstay rate in Latin America and a 25% increase in Argentine travel to the US in the first four months of this year.

The discussions also covered policies to enhance citizen security while protecting freedom. Noem did not rule out a potential formal bilateral summit between President Trump and President Milei in the United States.

Additionally, there are plans to implement a system allowing Argentines to complete US immigration and customs formalities at local airports before departure, similar to what is currently done with flights from Canada.