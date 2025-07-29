Falklands Legislative Assembly welcomes incoming Governor Colin Martin-Reynolds CMG

Mr Martin-Reynolds was officially sworn in this morning at The Court & Council Chambers

New Governor Parade at Victory Green

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly is pleased to welcome Mr Colin Martin-Reynolds CMG as the incoming Governor of the Falkland Islands and His Majesty’s Commissioner for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands. Mr Martin-Reynolds was officially sworn in this morning at The Court & Council Chambers in the presence of Members of the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Executive of the Falkland Islands Government, and members of the Falklands Community.

Mr Martin-Reynolds brings a wealth of experience in public service and international diplomacy to the role. Over the course of his distinguished career with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), he has served in a wide range of senior roles, including Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Colombia, Deputy Head of Mission in Brazil, and Counsellor at the British Embassy in Washington, among others. His recent work has included leading the FCDO’s Covid-19 Inquiry Unit and overseeing organisational improvement within the department.

Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Mark Pollard, said “On behalf of the Legislative Assembly and the people of the Falkland Islands, I extend a warm welcome to Mr Colin Martin-Reynolds CMG as our new Governor. We also welcome his husband Sam and their son Raphael to the Islands. We look forward to working closely with Governor Martin-Reynolds as we continue to promote the well-being and democratic aspirations of the Falkland Islands. His extensive experience in diplomacy and organisational leadership will be a great asset to the Islands as we build on the progress of recent years, and continue to build on the modern friendship between the Falkland Islands and United Kingdom Governments with his support.”

The Legislative Assembly looks forward to working with Governor Martin-Reynolds in the coming years of his term, and we hope that he and his family quickly come to feel at home in our community and enjoy all that life in the Islands has to offer.