Falklands, swearing ceremony for Governor Designate on Tuesday 29 July

A release from Gilbert House, Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly has published that the Swearing in Ceremony for the Falkland Islands Governor Designate, Mr Colin Martin-Reynolds CMG will take place in the Court and Assembly Chamber this Tuesday 29 July 2025, commencing at 09:00 hrs.

Invited guests only will attend this ceremony because of the limitations on space.

The ceremony will be followed by a parade at Victory Green. A Guard of Honor consisting of a tri-service detachment of Royal Navy, Army, and Royal Air Force and a detachment from the FIDF will form up at 09:50 hrs.

At 10.00 hours the Governor will arrive and the inspection, parade and 17 gun-salute will commence. The Parade will end by 10:30 hours

Members of the public are cordially invited to observe the Parade.

Last May when the Foreign Office announced his designation as Governor to the Falklands and Commissioner to South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Ambassador Colin Martin-Reynolds sent a message to the Islands, “Delighted to announce my next job. My family & I are excited to soon join the community in the incredible Falkland Islands. I look forward to listening, learning and doing all I can to support the Government in upholding the Islands’ values and prosperity. And to a big adventure!”

Spanish speaking Martin-Reynolds last overseas position was as Ambassador to Colombia. Among other positions he was also stationed in Brasilia as Deputy Head of Mission, Consul General in Washington and Chief of Information at the Foreign Office.