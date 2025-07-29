Paraguayan lawmaker suggests dropping Taiwan in favor of Mainland China

Meza underscored that only 12 countries maintained diplomatic ties with Taipei, while the rest of the world was shifting towards Beijing's larger benefits

Paraguayan Congressman Hugo Meza has called for a national debate on recognizing mainland China and severing diplomatic ties with Taiwan, arguing that his country was “wasting time” with the island Beijing holds for a rogue province.

Following a visit to the People's Republic of China, Meza highlighted the Asian Giant's significant economic development and investments in Latin America, stating that even a small percentage of that investment could transform Paraguay's production model.

He insisted that Paraguay was one of only 12 countries that still recognized Taiwan, while the majority of the world maintains full relations with mainland China. He also said he believed that the benefits Paraguay receives from Taiwan were minimal in comparison. “We went with 33 parliamentarians from all over Latin America, and seeing the level of development, investment, and reforms in China makes us reflect. Mainland China has invested more than $600 billion in the region. If Paraguay were to capture even 1% of that, we would change our production model,” Meza said.

The Colorado Party congressman emphasized that his intention is not to break relations or engage in blackmail, but to initiate an open and respectful discussion about the potential economic advantages of recognizing the People's Republic of China. He also urged Taiwan to increase its business and productive presence in Paraguay if it wishes to maintain bilateral relations. “We are one of the few countries that does not recognize China, and what we receive from Taiwan is very little compared to what Paraguay gives it,” he said.

