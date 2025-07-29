Starmer to recognize Palestinian State unless Israel takes “substantial steps” towards peace

The prime minister said the UK will recognize Palestine as a state at the United Nations General Assembly in September

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday that the United Kingdom would recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September “unless the Israeli government takes substantial steps to end the terrible situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear that there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.”

Starmer emphasized that the “two-state solution is in peril,” with Foreign Minister David Lammy adding that the [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu government's rejection of this solution was “morally and strategically wrong.” At the sme time, the UK's message to Hamas remains unchanged: release all hostages, agree to a ceasefire, disarm, and not participate in Gaza's governance.

“Together, through this pivotal decision and our combined efforts, we break the endless cycle of violence and reopen the prospect of peace in the region,” France's top diplomat, Jean-Noël Barrot, posted on X.

Tel Aviv condemned the UK's decision, calling it a “reward for Hamas” that “harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages.” This announcement follows a similar decision by French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated last week that France would also recognize Palestine as a state in September. Macron's decision was likewise criticized by Netanyahu, who argued that a Palestinian state under current conditions would be a “launch pad to annihilate Israel.”

The moves by the UK and France come amidst increasing international pressure on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, particularly as images of starving Palestinian children have gained global attention. Currently, 149 countries recognize the state of Palestine, a number that would rise to 151 if the UK and France formalize their recognition.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he had not discussed this decision with Starmer. “Some of those kids are, that's real starvation stuff,” Trump noted. “I told Israel maybe they have to do it a different way.”