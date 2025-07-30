Uruguay: Concerning surge in syphilis reported

30th Wednesday, July 2025 - 20:31 UTC Full article

Social gaps and reckless practices contribute to the spread of the disease

Uruguayan health authorities reported a concerning surge in syphilis cases, with reported figures nearly doubling from around 3,566 in 2020 to between 7,035 and 7,091 in 2024. This increase is reflected in the incidence rate, which jumped from 101 to 196 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Males are disproportionately affected, and over 50% of diagnoses are in the 18-29 age group. Social inequalities exacerbate the problem, with vulnerable populations having limited access to healthcare and essential resources.

Public Health Undersecretary Leonel Briozzo described the situation as “worrisome,” particularly due to high transmission rates among young people and pregnant women, especially within the public health sector. The percentage of pregnant women testing positive for syphilis rose alarmingly from 1.8% in 2019 to 4% in 2024, indicating shortcomings in prevention and treatment. Congenital syphilis cases are also on the rise, with umbilical cord samples showing a higher positive rate (1.7% in 2024 vs. 1% in 2020-2021).

A significant issue is the reinfection of pregnant women, with over 50% experiencing it during the same pregnancy, often due to untreated sexual partners. The public sector faces a seven-fold higher incidence than the private sector, highlighting inequalities in access to care and prevention.

Several factors contribute to this rise, including a decline in condom use (especially among youth), an underestimation of syphilis' risks due to often mild or absent initial symptoms, and recurrent reinfections due to treatments that exclude partners. Changes in social dynamics like the use of dating apps are also cited, as are deficiencies in information and registration systems that hinder early detection.