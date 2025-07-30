Uruguay reverts to previous passport version after all

The decision was made after Germany and France needed “more time” to evaluate the case, leaving travelers in a limbo

Uruguay's Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that they are reverting to the previous version of the national passport, effective August 1. This decision comes after the new passport format, introduced on April 16, faced difficulties with long-stay visa approvals in several countries, notably Germany and France.

While the Uruguayan government maintains that no official rejections for tourist entry have been received and that the new passports have been used without issue for tourism, concerns regarding long-stay visas have prompted the change. Germany and France have indicated they need more time to make a final decision on the new document.

Separately, the Japanese Embassy in Montevideo formally warned on Monday that holders of the new Uruguayan passport were “highly likely to be denied entry” into Japan, advising all travelers to consult their consular section before planning trips, thus contradicting earlier assurances from Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin, who stated that Japan was beginning to accept the new passports.

The changes in the new passport included renaming the “nationality” field to “nationality/citizenship” and, more significantly, eliminating the “place of birth” field. These alterations have necessitated a complex process of international recognition, leading to the current complications.

The government has committed to replacing new passports issued on or after April 16 free of charge, prioritizing those with imminent travel plans. Approximately 17,000 documents are affected. Consultations with international organizations, political bodies, and civil society will continue to ensure future passport adaptations meet international standards and maintain the document's integrity.