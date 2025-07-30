US gov't official calls for release of all of Venezuela's political prisoners

The US government of President Donald Trump publicly demanded the release of Argentine National Border Guard Corporal Nahuel Gallo, who has been detained in Venezuela since December 8, 2024, on accusations of espionage.

Natalia Molano, the Spanish-speaking spokesperson for the US State Department, called for the release of all foreign citizens arbitrarily detained in Venezuela, stating that US diplomats are actively working from Colombia, due to the lack of official diplomatic presence in Venezuela, to secure their freedom.

“Our diplomats are working hard, looking for opportunities to secure the release of foreigners detained in Venezuela, and we need international cooperation to increase pressure on Maduro to release them,” Molano said.

She also emphasized the US priority of freeing American citizens and urged international cooperation to pressure the Maduro government to release not only foreign detainees but also Venezuelan political prisoners, citing their cases as examples of the “political repression carried out by Maduro's dictatorship.”

Corporal Gallo was detained while attempting to enter Venezuela to visit his family. Venezuelan authorities, specifically the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), accused him of “conspiratorial actions” and “terrorism,” alleging his involvement in a plot against Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab claimed data from Gallo's phone supported these accusations, though no public evidence has been presented. Both the Argentine Foreign and Security Ministries have condemned Gallo's arrest as “arbitrary and unjustified,” calling it a human rights violation.