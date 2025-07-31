Argentine Justice Minister under flak for hidden camera footage

31st Thursday, July 2025 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Cúneo Libarona was recorded talking with Sound of Freedom's Tim Ballard

Argentina's Justice Minister Mariano Cúneo Libarona is facing calls for his resignation after a video was leaked showing him offering to help former CIA agent Timothy Ballard clean up his public image. Ballard, who inspired the film Sound of Freedom, has been accused of sexual violence by former employees of his anti-trafficking organization, Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.).

The video, reportedly recorded at a private meeting in New York, shows Cúneo Libarona promising Ballard access to influential people in Argentina, including judges, politicians, journalists, and universities. The minister explicitly states his desire to help Ballard “change that misunderstanding” regarding the sexual assault allegations.

The minister also offers to send Ballard a draft of a criminal bill he has written, based on the Sound of Freedom film, and asks for Ballard's input before it is sent to Congress.

Following the release of the footage, opposition lawmakers have demanded Cúneo Libarona's immediate resignation and called for impeachment proceedings, citing “influence peddling, violation of the Public Ethics Law, and illegal management of interests.”

The Argentine government has not yet issued a statement on the matter. The minister's team has claimed he was unaware he was being filmed and that the recording was made by someone on Ballard's team.

Timothy Ballard, who left the CIA in 2013 to found O.U.R., has close ties to the US far right. He was legally accused by five women of sexual violence during undercover operations.