Group of Friends of Haiti discusses next steps at OAS

31st Thursday, July 2025 - 08:48 UTC Full article

Ramdin urged the international community to support Haiti through its security and humanitarian crisis

Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary-General Albert Ramdin convened the first meeting of the Group of Friends of Haiti in Washington DC on Wednesday. This group serves as an informal platform for information sharing among stakeholders regarding the evolving situation in Haiti, aiming to improve coordination and alignment of efforts.

Secretary General Ramdin provided an update on the “Roadmap for Haiti,” a consolidated action plan mandated by OAS General Assembly resolution 3039, which addresses Haiti's security, humanitarian, political, and development challenges. It is structured around five pillars: security stabilization, humanitarian response, political consensus, electoral legitimacy, and sustainable development, with a focus on Haitian ownership and tangible results.

The meeting saw participation from various international organizations, OAS Member and Observer States. Haiti’s Permanent Representative, Myrtha Désulme, emphasized the severe security and humanitarian crisis and called for urgent solidarity.

Discussions highlighted the critical need for comprehensive support, focusing on increased funding for the MSS mission, improving healthcare, addressing food insecurity, and expanding economic opportunities. The MSS in Haiti stands for the Multinational Security Support Mission, a coordinated international force deployed to help restore peace and stability amid escalating gang violence and institutional collapse. Authorized by UN Security Council Resolution 2699 in October 2023, it is led by Kenya, with support from Jamaica, Guatemala, El Salvador, and other countries.

The OAS Secretary General proposed a donor conference led by the Inter-American Development Bank to coordinate these efforts.

Ramdin concluded by urging the international community to provide immediate and adequate support for Haiti's security and humanitarian crisis, reiterating that all actions would adhere to the OAS Charter. The Roadmap will be presented to the OAS Permanent Council after further consultations with Haitian authorities and partners, with a commitment to keep all stakeholders informed.