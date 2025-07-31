Only one Chilean region still under tsunami alert

Other areas were declared under a “precaution” status, and people were advised to stay off the coastlines

Following an 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia, Chile was the most affected country in the Americas by the likelihood of tsunamis. However, by early Thursday, the Government had downgraded its alert for most coastal regions to a state of “precaution” as per recommendations from the National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response (Senapred) and the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA).

Only the O'Higgins Region remained under a full “alert” status, which requires continued evacuation of flood-prone zones, while from Arica and Parinacota to Los Lagos, the “precaution” made mass evacuations unnecessary, although people were urged to stay away from the coastline and avoid all maritime activities.

In addition, the tsunami threat for the Aysén, Magallanes, Chilean Antarctic regions, Easter Island, Juan Fernández, and Félix Island has been canceled.

Interior Minister Álvaro Elizalde reported that the highest recorded wave amplitude was 2.5 meters in Boyeruca (Maule Region). Senapred's director noted that this situation is still evolving, and wave amplitudes could increase.

In response to the continued risk, classes have been suspended for Thursday in all schools in flood-prone areas of the affected regions, except in La Araucanía. The specific schools impacted were to be announced by each regional education office.

Elsewhere, Hawaii issued a tsunami warning and evacuated coastal areas. Waves reached several feet high, but no major damage was reported. The warning was later downgraded to an advisory.

In California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, tsunami advisories were issued. Coastal areas saw tidal surges between 1 to 3.6 feet, causing dangerous currents and prompting beach closures.

Mexico’s Navy reported tsunami activity and issued alerts. No major damage was confirmed, but authorities remained on high alert.

Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua issued precautionary alerts. While no significant damage was reported, coastal communities were advised to stay away from beaches.

In Costa Rica and Panama, alerts were issued, but the tsunami’s impact was minimal. Authorities monitored wave activity and advised caution.

Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru initially issued tsunami warnings, which were lifted the following morning. Coastal areas saw elevated wave activity but avoided serious damage.