Transformed St Helena veteran vessel will be visiting Falklands in 2026/2027

31st Thursday, July 2025 - 21:26 UTC Full article

RMS St Helena when she was in full operations transporting passengers and cargo between the island in mid-Atlantic and South Africa.

Falkland Islands residents, originally from the island of St. Helena, most probably during the next year, might see the revival of a vessel that for many decades was the only link with South Africa. However, this time refurbished, with different colors and as an exclusive boutique, at most 98 passengers, RMS St Helena, will be sailing the roaring forties and targeting Antarctica expeditions.

In effect, Chimu Adventures co-founder Greg Carter has launched Terra Nova Expeditions, a new polar line, taking budget conscious adventure seekers to the extreme south. Its flagship vessel, St Helena will offer Antarctic expeditions in December 2026, with itineraries which have been designed so that travelers can spend more time on the ice.

Under Terra Nova’s charter, St Helena, originally built in the UK in 1989 to serve the remote South Atlantic island of St Helena, will sail once more. She was one of the last British-built Royal Mail Ships in service, until in late 2017 the Helena airport was finally opened to commercial air traffic.

Following her retirement from government duty in 2018, the vessel was extensively refitted by Extreme E to serve as a mobile base for its pioneering electric off-road racing series, explains Carter.

This transformation introduced several significant sustainability enhancements, including improved fuel efficiency systems, hybrid-ready infrastructure, and onboard emissions monitoring.

Her deep-sea hull, long-range endurance, and rugged design make her exceptionally well-suited to extended polar operations, including voyages to remote sub-Antarctic destinations such as South Georgia and the Falkland Islands, remarks Carter.

‘We’re honored to be the custodians of this remarkable vessel for her next chapter,’ he said.

He calls her a ship of ‘genuine substance and character. Her blend of heritage, capability, and sustainability is perfectly aligned with our mission to tread lightly while delivering meaningful polar experiences.’

While guest accommodation and public areas are all upgraded, St Helena will retain her authentic working-ship character. She will also be fitted with advanced motion-reduction and anti-seasickness technologies, including world-first VR-based systems.

In accordance with the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operations, IAATO, guidelines and Terra Nova’s commitment to environmental stewardship, all voyages will be carbon-offset, and every departure will include integrated citizen science projects. (With information from Mary Bond, Editor in Chief, Seatrade Cruise News)