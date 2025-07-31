Uruguay investigates youth detention center over alleged torture and abuse

Uruguay’s human rights institution confirmed that it found “violations of the rights of youth,” especially regarding interpersonal violence, prolonged confinement, and inadequate infrastructure

Two deputy directors of the Centro Las Piedras—a facility within Uruguay’s juvenile justice system—have been removed from their posts following serious allegations of violence and potential torture against adolescents in custody, Búsqueda weekly reported.

The decision was made by the board of the Instituto Nacional de Inclusión Social Adolescente (INISA), Uruguay’s agency responsible for the detention and rehabilitation of minors in conflict with the law. INISA operates under the Ministry of Social Development and plays a key role in transitioning Uruguay away from a punitive approach to youth justice.

In addition to their dismissal, the officials will receive only half their salaries while a formal administrative investigation is conducted. The measure aims to guarantee “protective and rights-based mechanisms” in light of the “gravity of the reported events,” INISA stated.

The Institución Nacional de Derechos Humanos y Defensoría del Pueblo (Inddhh), Uruguay’s national human rights institution, confirmed that it found “violations of the rights of youth,” especially regarding interpersonal violence, prolonged confinement, and inadequate infrastructure at the facility.

Among the most alarming abuses are reported instances of forced submersion—known as the “submarino” torture method—as well as slaps, punches, forced face-holding, and being spat on. Youths also described being thrown into isolation cells and taunted: “Now deal with what you did,” said one testimony cited by Inddhh.

The report further accuses staff of inciting fights between inmates and using intimidation to silence complaints. “They intimidate, beat, and provoke fights among the adolescents,” reads the report. “There is a fear of reporting because of retaliation.”

The Inddhh emphasized a dangerous normalization of violence within the center: “Adolescents see violence as deserved due to being deprived of liberty,” the agency warned. It also noted psychological mistreatment and “physical abuse” during interviews with detained minors, most of whom have since been relocated to other facilities.

One teen described receiving a punch to the face from one of the deputy directors prior to being transferred. Others referred to a system where “separation” is the default strategy to avoid conflict, due to ongoing issues with cohabitation among detainees.

The investigation is ongoing. Uruguay has faced scrutiny in recent years over conditions in its juvenile detention system, and this case could reignite calls for broader institutional reforms.