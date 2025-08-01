Can South America Keep Up with Europe in Responsible Gambling Regulations?

1st Friday, August 2025 - 07:13 UTC Full article

European countries and their authorities govern approximately 130,000 gambling properties, which is more than all other global regions combined. At the same time, their regulators also enforce high transparency in the casino games accessed outside these venues.

This means that reputable online roulette sites with verified payouts, generous bonuses, top-tier roulette tables, and published RTP percentages already meet the standards, while most South American regulators are still formalizing comparable rules.

This contrast highlights a wider question: can South America catch up to the decades of structured oversight that Europe has built into its gambling markets? The answer probably lies in applying the strongest possible effort to mimic proven European practices.

Europe’s rulebook: audited RNGs, public RTP tables, hard enforcement



Across Europe, regulators such as the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, Spain’s DGOJ, Sweden’s Spelinspektionen, and the Netherlands’ Kansspelautoriteit set clear requirements for all licensed operators. Online games must display return-to-player (RTP) percentages and use verified random number generators (RNGs) to guarantee fairness. Transparency is not optional; rules dictate that every game result must align with the theoretical probabilities disclosed to players.

To secure trust in the system, the UK Gambling Commission’s Guidance to licensing authorities mandates independent testing of RNGs to ensure every roulette spin or card draw is truly random and provably fair - a standard consistently applied across leading European jurisdictions. In addition to RNG testing, Europe enforces deposit limits, session timers, and mandatory self-exclusion tools. These measures are backed by anti-money laundering (AML) directives and data requirements that span multiple countries, ensuring gambling operators meet a unified set of expectations despite national legal differences.

South America in motion: Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Argentina’s provinces – who is furthest along?



South America is trying to catch up, but the pace and consistency vary significantly between countries. Brazil, after years of debate, established the Secretariat of Prizes and Betting to supervise licensing and responsible gambling rules. The framework covers advertising standards and player protection measures, yet enforcement powers remain under construction.

Peru has taken similar steps with Law 31557, introducing technical standards designed to improve fairness and transparency in online gaming. Colombia, by comparison, runs the region’s most advanced online model through Coljuegos with clear tax policy and defined consumer protections. Argentina takes a different route, as regulation sits with provinces. Buenos Aires leads the way, while other jurisdictions continue to draft or adjust their rules.

This regional disparity is underscored by the Statista report on gambling in LATAM, which projects revenue in the market to reach US$41.59 billion in 2025. These numbers put the region’s main players under pressure to formalize regulations fast enough to match that growth.

Self-exclusion and data transparency: Europe’s central registers vs. scattered Latin American lists



The strict European model of fairness naturally extends into tools that directly protect players. After laying down technical standards for games and payouts, regulators also focus on systems that prevent harmful behavior. The UK’s Gamstop, Denmark’s ROFUS, and Belgium’s EPIS are examples of national registers that operators must consult before granting access. Once a player decides to self-exclude, the restriction applies to every licensed site, creating a blanket safeguard rather than isolated blocks.

The southern countries are still far from this level of coordination. Colombia’s local exclusion systems and Brazil’s operator-managed lists are steps forward, but they remain fragmented and lack the reach of national or regional databases. Without seamless coverage, players can bypass restrictions simply by switching platforms or jurisdictions. This limitation highlights why data sharing and uniform exclusion mechanisms are critical for meaningful consumer protection.

Advertising, bonuses, and affordability checks: Europe tightens, South America drafts



While exclusion systems focus on limiting access for vulnerable players, another crucial test of regulatory strength lies in how operators advertise their services and handle player affordability. European countries have steadily tightened advertising and bonus regulations to reduce exposure to aggressive marketing. Spain’s rules on broadcast hours and celebrity endorsements are among the strictest. In the UK, financial risk checks and affordability reviews are becoming standard, while Sweden and the Netherlands enforce bonus caps and closer player monitoring.

In contrast to Europe’s established safeguards, regulatory measures on advertising and bonuses across Latin American markets are still in their infancy. Colombia has issued advertising guidelines, and Brazil is preparing measures to control promotional offers, yet oversight remains limited and inconsistent. Without a coherent regional strategy, players continue to face marketing tactics that Europe has already curbed, leaving consumer protection a step behind.

Enforcement power: fines, license suspensions, and data-driven supervision



Regulations on marketing and bonuses only work when backed by credible enforcement. Europe demonstrates this clearly. The UKGC, Malta Gaming Authority, and Sweden’s Spelinspektionen not only set rules but actively uphold them, imposing multi-million-pound fines, suspending licenses, and publishing detailed rulings that outline failures and corrective measures. These visible actions strengthen trust and show players that compliance is non-negotiable.

Enforcement becomes the next test of credibility, and here South American regulators are still building capacity. Coljuegos has taken steps by conducting inspections and issuing fines, yet its enforcement remains limited compared with the European model. Brazil’s regulator is expanding its powers, but its mechanisms are not yet fully operational. Without well-resourced agencies and decisive penalties, even the strongest regulations risk losing their impact.

The practical catch-up list: what South America can take from Europe now



The differences in enforcement and oversight point directly to what South America needs to adopt next. Centralised self-exclusion registers, clear RTP disclosures for every game, and independent RNG testing are proven tools that would immediately raise standards. Adding public penalty records and consistent affordability checks would further align the region with Europe’s approach.

Regional cooperation is equally important. Shared testing protocols and data standards would close gaps between jurisdictions and prevent operators from bypassing rules. By following these tested measures, South American regulators can create a transparent and accountable gambling environment that players can trust.