One miner killed, five still missing in Chile

1st Friday, August 2025 - 20:59 UTC Full article

Boric canceled all his engagements after learning of the accident

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake at around 5.30 pm Thursday triggered a collapse at the El Teniente copper mine in Chile’s O’Higgins Region, killing one worker and injuring nine others, with five of them still missing Friday afternoon. The incident occurred 1,200 meters underground in the Andesita project. The fatal victim has been identified as Paulo Marín Tapia.

Rescue operations involving over 100 personnel, including veterans of the 2010 Copiapó rescue, are underway, though aftershocks and collapsed tunnels have hindered efforts.

The Chilean Government of President Gabriel Boric Font has prioritized the rescue, deploying all available resources and sending Mining Minister Aurora Williams to the site.

The National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) has launched an investigation, and underground operations at the mine have been halted. A yellow alert was issued for Machalí, and the incident is classified as a “major mining accident,” activating national emergency protocols.

Boric assured that “all resources and efforts” were being devoted to the rescue operation after canceling all his engagements.

“My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Paulo Marín Tapia. To his loved ones and co-workers, I send my warmest regards in this difficult time,” posted Boric on social media.

“We need to rescue those five workers. We have the best teams. We know that there are weather conditions that make it difficult to climb to where this has happened,” Government Spokesperson Camila Vallejo Dowling pointed out.

“This classification immediately activates a nationwide protocol that requires us to report the conditions surrounding this accident to Senapred. This has led Senapred to declare a yellow alert for the municipality of Machalí,” Williams explained.

Sernageomin has requested “the background information on the case” from Codelco. “The teams are on the ground, both in Machalí and Rancagua, and today we are going to issue a provisional measure to halt operations in the underground facilities at El Teniente,” she added.