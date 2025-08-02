Bioceanic Road Corridor moving forward through Paraguay

The construction of the Bioceanic Road Corridor in Paraguay is progressing, with a major emphasis on sustainability, particularly in Section 3 of Route PY15. This key highway project, which will connect the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, is a significant part of Paraguay's plan to become a logistical hub for the Central Chaco region.

A major feature of the project is the inclusion of wildlife crossings to protect animals and prevent habitat fragmentation. Thirteen of these crossings have already been built in Section 1, and 13 more are planned for the currently under-construction Section 3. The project also includes reforestation plans, and the Ministry of Public Works and Communications is conducting workshops with indigenous communities and local authorities to ensure the project respects the region's cultural and human environment.

