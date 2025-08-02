Eduardo Bolsonaro no different from Jan. 8 perpetrators, says De Moraes

2nd Saturday, August 2025 - 10:34 UTC

The actions of people linked to Jair Bolsonaro seek a “tyrannical dismissal to benefit certain people who believe themselves to be above the Constitution, the law, and institutions,” De Moraes argued

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes likened Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro's actions in the US to the Jan. 8, 2023, attempted coup d'état, allegedly masterminded by the latter's father. The magistrate criticized the lawmaker's deals with the White House to undermine him and obtain amnesty for former President Jair Bolsonaro.

“The coup's modus operandi is the same. Before, there were camps in front of the barracks and an invasion of the Three Powers Square. So that, as more than 500 defendants confessed, the GLO [Guarantee of Law and Order] and the Armed Forces would be called in, generating national commotion and the possibility of a coup,” said De Moraes on Friday at the opening session of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) after the winter recess.

“The modus operandi is the same. Encouraging taxation in Brazil, encouraging economic crisis, which generates social crisis, which generates political crisis. So that there is again social instability and the possibility of a new coup attempt,” he added.

The opening session on Friday morning was marked by the first joint statement by the Court's judges after the administration of US President Donald Trump announced financial sanctions against De Moraes and formalized the application of 50% tariffs on various products that Brazil trades with the United States.

As soon as the tariffs against Brazil were announced by Trump in early July, Eduardo Bolsonaro thanked the US president. In a letter to the Brazilian government at the time, Trump linked the application of tariffs to the proceedings against Jair Bolsonaro for attempted coup d'état.

In addition to De Moraes, Chief Justice Luís Roberto Barroso also spoke. Others who spoke were Justice Gilmar Mendes; the Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet; and the Attorney General of the Union, Jorge Messias.

On several occasions, De Moraes called those who articulate measures harmful to Brazil's economy with the US government “traitors to the country,” but did not mention Eduardo Bolsonaro or any other ally of the former president by name. He also stated that the conduct currently seen is common among “militiamen from the criminal underworld.”

“These defendants, who are under investigation, are not only threatening and coercing public authorities, but also—and they do this daily on social media—threatening the families of Supreme Court justices and the attorney general, in an attitude commonly associated with militias from the criminal underworld, who attack authorities and their families.”

According to De Moraes, the actions of these individuals in conjunction with the Donald Trump administration constitute “clear and express acts of treason against Brazil and flagrant confessions of criminal acts.” He then described the crimes they were allegedly committing: coercion in the course of the proceedings, obstruction of the investigation of criminal offenses involving criminal organizations, and attacks on national sovereignty.

Without naming names, the judge also stated that the actions of people linked to Jair Bolsonaro seek a “tyrannical dismissal to benefit certain people who believe themselves to be above the Constitution, the law, and institutions.”

On Thursday, the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy (ABJD) filed a lawsuit with the STF, arguing that there was already material evidence and strong indications that Eduardo Bolsonaro had committed crimes, including obstruction of an investigation into a criminal organization and attempted violent overthrow of the democratic rule of law.

The document points out that the congressman is leading a retaliation against investigations targeting his father, Jair Bolsonaro, who has been accused of leading a criminal organization committed to disrupting the democratic order. The congressman's actions aim to undermine Brazil's sovereignty by interfering in the trial of the coup attempt, in which Jair Bolsonaro is a defendant, and even seeking sanctions against Brazilian authorities.

In March of this year, Eduardo took a leave of absence from his parliamentary mandate and moved to the United States, alleging political persecution. His leave ended on July 20.

Despite the widespread repercussions, the application of financial sanctions against Alexandre De Moraes is not expected to have the impact hoped for by the Trump administration and allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro. (Source: Agencia Brasil)