Falklands, invitation to celebrate launching of the new bank note collection

The new banknote with King Charles III and a king penguin in the obverse, and the national flower, pale maiden, and five penguin species on the reverse

The Falkland Islands Government invites the public to an event celebrating the launch of the new banknote collection for the Falkland Islands. The new banknotes enter circulation on Falklands Day (14th August) and will be launched at a reception on Wednesday, 13th August, at the Historic Dockyard Museum from 6pm.

There will be an opportunity to bid for unique notes from the new series during a charity auction.

All are welcome to attend, and we look forward to sharing the journey behind the new designs with you.

Some background, the Falkland Islands decided on a new set of banknotes and redesigns for the first time in over four decades. The redesign followed on a shortage of £5 notes which prompted a public consultation last year.

“Native plants and animals emerged as the public’s favorite theme,” said officials, who collaborated with banknote manufacturer De La Rue and a working group of local residents to bring the concept to life.

“This design celebrates our unique heritage and wildlife,” noted the working group Falklands group.

The notes feature King Charles III and iconic wildlife including the King penguin, a reference of the Islands and the pale maiden the Falklands national flower.

In effect the £5 note showcases King Charles III on the front alongside black-browed albatrosses and a king penguin. The back features the national flower, the pale maiden, Steeple Jason Island, and depictions of five penguin species.

The same design will be used for the new £10 and £20 notes, while existing £50 notes will remain in use, with stocks projected to last for another 90 years.

The polymer notes will replace the old cotton ones and include security features such as the transparent king penguin window with iridescent ink, ultraviolet designs and infrared inks. It’s anticipated the old notes will be withdrawn from circulation in 2026.