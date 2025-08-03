South Georgia, new electronic permit system for visitors delayed for technical reasons

3rd Sunday, August 2025 - 11:44 UTC Full article

Grytviken, the former whaling station and the main settlement in South Georgia

The South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands archipelago will soon introduce a mandatory electronic travel authorization (ETA) system for all visitors. This measure aims to strengthen environmental protection while regulating tourism and scientific activities in this preserved British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic and its vast surrounding Marine Protected Area.

Due to its fragile biodiversity and isolation, the archipelago is subject to strict access and conservation regulations. In line with the preservation policy, the local authorities had anticipated the introduction of a new electronic travel authorization (ETA) system, applicable to all visitors to the archipelago, beginning August.

Originally scheduled for August 1, 2025, the opening of the official portal for submitting permit applications was to mark a turning point in the management of arrivals, whether tourists, researchers, or crew members.

However, the government announced last week a temporary postponement of the launch due to technical difficulties affecting payment security. No new date has yet been announced, but an official update is expected shortly.

“The launch of the portal has been temporarily postponed due to technical issues with payment security. An update will be provided shortly,” announced the government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands. The information was published by VisasNews, self-described as “the premier source for the latest insights and updates on travel formalities”.

This system, which will replace the current landing fee system with an individual permit, will make it possible to manage access requests more efficiently, centralize traveler information, and ensure that all activities comply with current environmental standards.

Applications for a Permit (work and visitor) will need to be made through a dedicated web-based application portal. They should be applied 14 days in advance of the intended date of arrival. A visitor permit is valid for 30 days and a work permit, 1 year. Visitor permits will cost £200 per application. There is no charge for work permits.

Last April the Commissioner for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, who also is Governor of the Falkland Islands, in this case Alison Blake, said that “the introduction of the Entry Permit System is the culmination of work and consultation to develop a modern permit system that will support increasing tourism interest in South Georgia.”

“The Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands will do all we can to ensure that the transition to the new system is made as easy and smooth as possible for operators and tourists wishing to visit this fragile and unique wonder of the natural world. The new system will help us to manage increasing tourism and support long-term conservation in South Georgia,” added the Commissioner.