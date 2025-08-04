Bolsonaro supporters gather across Brazil in his support

The former president's appearance through social media postings could land him in jail

Thousands of Jair Bolsonaro supporters protested in several Brazilian cities after the United States imposed tariffs on Brazilian products and sanctioned Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre De Moraes, who is the rapporteur in Bolsonaro's trial for an alleged attempted coup.

Protesters displaying banners thanking US President Donald Trump gathered in São Paulo, Brasília, and Rio de Janeiro. Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest on weekends and prohibited from using social media, did not attend the rallies but was shown in a video watching them on his phone.

A video of him greeting the crowd in Rio de Janeiro was then posted on his son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro's, social media account.

According to lawyers and interlocutors for Judge Alexandre de Moraes of the STF, this action may constitute a violation of the court's precautionary measure. The measure explicitly prohibits Bolsonaro from using his own or a third party's social media accounts as a “subterfuge to maintain criminal activities.”

Legal experts believe that since his son made the post, it is more difficult for Bolsonaro to claim he was unaware of it, and this could potentially lead to tougher precautionary measures or even his arrest.

The US Treasury Department sanctioned Judge Moraes, citing his alleged role in an “oppressive campaign of censorship” and “politically motivated prosecutions.” The US also announced a 50% tariff surcharge on Brazilian goods, which will take effect on August 6.

Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of the former president, celebrated the sanctions on Moraes, calling him a “human rights violator.” The former president himself faces a potentially long prison sentence if convicted in his ongoing trial.