De Moraes places sitting Senator under house arrest with a tracking anklet

4th Monday, August 2025 - 21:18 UTC

De Moraes allowed Do Val to exceed the 7 pm curfew if necessary to participate in Senate sessions

“The suspect's conduct demonstrates an absolute affront to the determination of the Judiciary,”

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes on Monday ordered Senator Marcos Do Val (Podemos-ES) to have a tracking anklet fitted and remain under house arrest at night and during weekends. The measure was carried out as soon as the Congressman landed at Brasilia Airport back from the United States, where he had gone despite an STF warrant banning him from leaving the country.

De Moraes also ordered the seizure of the diplomatic passport used by the senator. The judge also threatened to arrest the senator if he again fails to comply with the precautionary measures imposed by the Supreme Court while reaffirming the ban on him using social media. Last month, the lawmaker also had his bank accounts frozen as he is being investigated by the STF for an alleged campaign of attacks on social media against Federal Police officers investigating supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. He is also suspected of masterminding a plan to annul the 2022 elections.

In mid-July, the senator asked De Moraes for permission to travel, but the request was denied. It is unclear how the senator left the country with a pending order to seize his passport.

“The suspect's conduct demonstrates an absolute affront to the determination of the Judiciary, since Marcos Ribeiro Do Val requested authorization to travel abroad, had his request denied, and clearly circumvented the precautionary measures imposed,” De Moraes argued.

Despite searching Do Val's addresses in Brasília and Vitória, Espírito Santo, last year, the Federal Police had previously been unable to comply with the order to seize all of Do Val's passports. The measure was ordered by De Moraes and later confirmed by the first panel of the Supreme Court.

Do Val said in a statement that he repudiated “the narrative that there was non-compliance with the precautionary measure imposed by the Federal Supreme Court.” The text adds that “at no time was the senator prohibited from leaving the country, nor was there any flight risk.”

His office also highlighted that Do Val “is not even a defendant or has been convicted in any case.” In addition, it added that the measures imposed by the court would prevent the senator from fully exercising his mandate.

“The senator's defense team is closely monitoring the case and will take the appropriate legal measures to ensure full respect for the constitutional rights and guarantees assured to any citizen, especially a senator in full exercise of his mandate,” it added.

In this scenario, De Moraes allowed Do Val to exceed the 7 pm curfew if necessary to participate in Senate sessions, in which case he must justify his stay in the Senate beyond 7 pm within 24 hours. Do Val must be back at his home for the nighttime curfew between 7 pm and 6 am. (Source: Agencia Brasil)