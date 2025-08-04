Ernesto Samper pays CFK a visit at Buenos Aires apartment

Samper likened CFK's case to Lula's detention, which would have spared Brazil the Bolsonaro years

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) was visited at the apartment where she is under house arrest by former Colombian President Ernesto Samper and former Ecuadorean National Assembly Speaker Gabriela Rivadeneira.

Following the meeting, Samper expressed his disagreement with CFK's “political proscription,” calling it a violation of inter-American norms. He drew a parallel to the legal case against Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, suggesting that Lula's “judicial kidnapping” prevented him from running for president and “would have avoided the whole Bolsonaro episode.” The three leaders discussed the international and regional political situation. “Friends and comrades of the Patria Grande. We talked at length about the international situation and, above all, the regional situation,” Fernández de Kirchner wrote on social media about the meeting.

Ernesto Samper Pizano was President of Colombia between 1994 and 1998 and is not to be mistaken with Ernesto Samper Mendoza, who was the captain of the Ford Trimotor 5-AT-B aircraft of SACO (Servicio Aéreo Colombiano) carrying tango legend Carlos Gardel at the deadly accident at Medellín's Olaya Herrera Airport on June 24, 1935.