Lula says Brazil deserves to be treated with pride and sovereignty

4th Monday, August 2025 - 10:42 UTC

“We want to be respected for our size. We have economic and strategic interests. We want to grow. And we are not a small republic,” Lula further noted

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said his country intended to negotiate the 50% tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump, albeit with pride and sovereignty, highlighting Brazil's strong ties with other nations that would allow for a reduced dependence on the US.

Lula also recalled the 1964 US-backed coup and pushed for an alternative currency to the dollar, in line with the recent BRICS summit. “I will not give up debating the need for an alternative currency to trade with other countries. We don't want to fight, but we are not afraid,” he insisted.

Lula condemned the US for using political issues, such as the 2022 coup allegations against Jair Bolsonaro, to justify economic sanctions and insisted that given its size and economic interests, Brazil should not be treated like a “small republic.”

“The United States is very large; it is the most belligerent country in the world, the most technologically advanced, and the one with the largest economy in the world. But we want to be respected for our size. We have economic and strategic interests. We want to grow. And we are not a small republic,” said Lula.

The president also announced his intention to run for re-election in 2026 if healthy, citing his vigor and the PT's achievements, like removing Brazil from the hunger map and launching a $842 million favela urbanization plan.

Lula made those remarks during the inauguration of the new Workers' Party (PT) authorities, who approved principles such as opposing environmental regulation changes, condemning Israeli actions in Palestine, advocating for a shorter work week, fighting far-right policies, and reforming taxes to favor lower earners.