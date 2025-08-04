Sales of brand new cars surge in Argentina

Toyota featured two models among the top-three selling ones

Sales of brand new cars grew 44% yoy in July, marking the best performance since 2018. The Argentine Automobile Dealers Association (Acara) attributes this growth to economic stability, greater model availability, promotions, and attractive financing. The motorcycle market also saw significant growth, with sales increasing by 33.9% interannually to 54,060 units. The top-selling brand was Toyota, with the Yaris its most popular model.

With 62,123 new units registered - 18,974 more than in the same month last year - the automotive sector achieved its best monthly performance in six years in July. It also represented a 17.8% increase from June's 52,212 units for a total of 388,680 vehicles so far in 2025, or 71.5% more than in the first seven months of 2024.

“We started the second half of the year with good momentum,” said Acara President Sebastián Beato, who attributed the growth to a combination of positive factors: “Economic stability, greater availability of models and brands, promotions, attractive financing options, and a smaller gap between prices and wages,” he listed.

Beato also pointed out that “when the value chain works in coordination in a positive macroeconomic context, demand appears and activity shows upward indicators.” The challenge, he warned, is to sustain this level of activity as we approach the end of the year and the beginning of 2026.

Among the brands, Toyota led the monthly ranking with 10,033 units sold, followed by Volkswagen (8,872), Fiat (8,286), Renault (6,176), and Chevrolet (5,253). In terms of models, the Toyota Yaris displaced the Fiat Cronos from the top spot, with 3,641 units to 3,113. The Toyota Hilux pickup truck came in third with 2,529 units.

There was also an upturn in the motorcycle market, which closed July with 54,060 units registered, 33.9% more than in the same month in 2024. Compared to June, growth was 12.5%. The annual total stands at 360,163 units, representing a 47.5% year-on-year increase.

Honda topped sales with 10,417 motorcycles sold, followed by Motomel (7,179), Gilera (6,772), Zanella (4,910), and Keller (4,797). The Gilera Smash was the most popular model among buyers, with 4,828 registrations, followed by the Honda Wave 110 (4,739) and the Keller KN 110-8 (4,183).