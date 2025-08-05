Falklands’ new Governor’s message in support of the Islands’ defense and future

The first formal address of the new Falkland Islands Governor, Colin Martin Reynolds, following the swearing in ceremony, in which he received all the symbols of his position, was well received by the local population particularly the reaffirmation of the United Kingdom’s commitment to the defense, future and cooperation with the Falklands’ people.
“As his Majesty’s personal representative I’m entrusted to protect the Falkland Islands Constitution, and will ensure the Governor’s core responsibilities with international relations, security and defense are fully fulfilled always ensuring that your voices are heard, that your right to decide your future is robust, defending and maintaining regionally and internationally, and that the UK’s unwavering commitment to your ongoing security and defense is clear for all to see,” said Martin-Reynolds, the 38th governor of the Islands..
He added, “in doing so, I will work hand to hand with the Commander of the British Forces, South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI including ensuring those who serve here to defend us have a good experience and that we partner effectively on mutually beneficial initiatives”
The Governor also underlined he had a clear objective in mind, which is to help him understand “your hopes and aspirations and how I can most effectively be your champion helping you achieve all that you deserve”.
Finally and before saying “God save the King” and “God save the people of the Falklands”, the Governor promised to uphold the Constitution, “working hand in hand in partnership with the elements of the Islands, and the government of the UK, doing all in my power to ensure the enduring success of the Falklands”.
Mr. Colin Reynolds: will be welcomed to the Malvinas Islands, Argentine Republic, when the illegal occupation by the United Kingdom ends.Posted 19 hours ago 0
Britain’s manipulation of the principle of self-determination is clear for a number of reasons: 1) because the General Assembly of the United Nations, and not the colonial power, is the body in charge of determining the procedures to be followed in order to put an end to a colonial situation, and the highest organ of the United Nations has never applied such a principle to the current inhabitants of the islands; 2) because this is a special case of colonialism in which the victim of the colonial action was a recently established State; 3) because after the dispossession of Argentina, the British government established their own settlers; 4) because since then, it has controlled the migration policies of this isolated and scarcely populated territory; 5) because the current residents do not constitute a separate “people” who is a victim of colonial actions; 6) because the United Kingdom, after evicting Argentina and introducing its own settlers, rejected all proposals to negotiate and arbitration put forward by Argentina, while consolidating its presence in the islands.
Accepting that the British subjects living in the islands may themselves decide the Anglo- Argentine dispute would mean a flagrant and arbitrary example of imposing a fait accompli. If there is a people who is a victim of colonialism to whom the principle of self- determination can be applied here, that people is the Argentine people.
Credits: Kohen-Rodríguez