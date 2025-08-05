Falklands’ new Governor’s message in support of the Islands’ defense and future

5th Tuesday, August 2025 - 08:54 UTC Full article

Governor Colin Martin Reynolds reads a polite but committed speech following on his swearing ceremony. Photo: FITV

The first formal address of the new Falkland Islands Governor, Colin Martin Reynolds, following the swearing in ceremony, in which he received all the symbols of his position, was well received by the local population particularly the reaffirmation of the United Kingdom’s commitment to the defense, future and cooperation with the Falklands’ people.

“As his Majesty’s personal representative I’m entrusted to protect the Falkland Islands Constitution, and will ensure the Governor’s core responsibilities with international relations, security and defense are fully fulfilled always ensuring that your voices are heard, that your right to decide your future is robust, defending and maintaining regionally and internationally, and that the UK’s unwavering commitment to your ongoing security and defense is clear for all to see,” said Martin-Reynolds, the 38th governor of the Islands..

He added, “in doing so, I will work hand to hand with the Commander of the British Forces, South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI including ensuring those who serve here to defend us have a good experience and that we partner effectively on mutually beneficial initiatives”

The Governor also underlined he had a clear objective in mind, which is to help him understand “your hopes and aspirations and how I can most effectively be your champion helping you achieve all that you deserve”.

Finally and before saying “God save the King” and “God save the people of the Falklands”, the Governor promised to uphold the Constitution, “working hand in hand in partnership with the elements of the Islands, and the government of the UK, doing all in my power to ensure the enduring success of the Falklands”.