Honduran President lands in Bolivia for Bicentennial Celebrations

5th Tuesday, August 2025 - 00:31 UTC

Castro (L) was welcomed by FM Sosa

Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived Monday in Sucre to participate in Bolivia's Bicentennial celebrations, making her the first head of state to arrive for the events. She was welcomed by Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa.

The official celebrations for Bolivia's 200th anniversary of independence will take place on Aug. 6 and will include a flag-raising ceremony, a session of honor at the Legislative Assembly, and a grand military parade. Other leaders expected to attend include the presidents of Chile and Paraguay, as well as the vice president of Ecuador.

The Bicentennial celebrations, which officially began on Jan. 1, are intended to honor the country's independence heroes and foster national unity. In addition, the events include commemorative items like the issuance of a new banknote and coin, a 900-page book entitled “The History of Bolivia,” and the official Bicentennial song, which was released last Sunday, as well as the inauguration of new projects, including a cereal and almond derivatives processing plant, which toogether symbolize the country's economic sovereignty.

Castro arrived on a regular flight operated by the state-owned Boliviana de Aviación (BoA) at around 9:30 am local time.

According to Bolivian Presidential Delegate Martín Maturano, other leaders to have confirmed their participation include Chile's Gabriel Boric Font and Paraguay's Santiago Peña, as well as the Ecuadorean Vice President María José Pinto.

“Together we will commemorate the importance of this libertarian process and the courage of our heroes, to renew our commitment to our beloved Bolivia, to continue protecting it and remain united in these 200 years,” said Maturano on behalf of President Luis Arce Catacora. Bolivia's Declaration of Independence was signed on Aug. 6, 1825, in Sucre, culminating the May 25, 1809, Chuquisaca Revolution against Spanish rule.

President Castro has traveled to 18 countries during her term. Her entourage includes Foreign Minister Javier Bu and her son Héctor Zelaya, who serves as her private secretary.