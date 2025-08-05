Japanese team audits Paraguayan beef production

Paraguay's beef exports are expanding rapidly

A team from Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries is in Paraguay to audit the South American country's meat production until August 8, with visits to various facilities and regional offices.

Japan is the world's third-largest meat importer, making this a highly anticipated market for Paraguay's National Animal Health and Quality Service (Senacsa). While this is the first of three planned visits, Paraguayan officials view it as a positive sign. In addition to Japan, Paraguay is also working to expand its beef exports to other Asian countries, such as the Philippines and Singapore.

Paraguay's beef exports have already been growing significantly. Between January and July 2025, exports totaled US$1.235 billion, a 32% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

“The inspection agenda includes visits to the institution's central laboratory, regional units, and FUNDASSA offices in the Chaco region, as well as the point of entry at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport,” Senacsa said in a statement.

In addition, “expectations are really high. A process that began in October 2018, where there were several meetings and documentation, including meetings with three Japanese prime ministers. I want to be clear: This is the first of three visits they have to make. But it is a clear sign that they have decided to come,” Senacsa President Dr. José Carlos Martin told reporters.

Last June, Singapore's opening was finalized. Likewise, in mid-May, the Philippines completed a second audit in Paraguay, which will be decisive in the process of opening the market for the export of beef, pork, and poultry products.

During the first seven months of 2025, by destination, Paraguay's largest beef exports were to Chile, worth US$400.2 million, followed by Taiwan, with a total of US$178.3 million. The third market for Paraguayan beef exports is Israel, with US$128.9 million, and the fourth is the United States, with US$114.7 million, followed by Brazil, with US$73.4 million.