Suspected parcel in Uruguay leads to seizure of military-grade rifles

5th Tuesday, August 2025 - 08:25 UTC

Uruguayan customs authorities seized two military-grade rifles on Monday during a routine inspection at a transportation agency in Montevideo. The weapons were discovered inside what officials described as a “suspicious parcel.”

The operation, conducted by the Southern Regional Surveillance Department of the National Customs Directorate (DNA), led to the confiscation of a Ruger 8500 and a DS Arms DSZM4—both .223 REM caliber rifles classified as weapons of war.

The package was immediately retained, and the Ministries of Defense and Transport and Public Works were notified. Both ministries have launched a joint investigation to determine the origin, destination, and potential purpose of the shipment.

Army personnel from the Ordnance and Armament Service were brought in to examine the parcel, which had raised suspicions due to its unusual weight and appearance.

A source from the Ministry of Defense described the case as “serious and sensitive,” citing concerns over possible links to arms trafficking networks. Authorities are working to establish whether the rifles were legally imported or smuggled into the country.

The incident underscores growing concerns over the use of parcel delivery systems as a method to transport illegal weapons and reinforces the importance of routine inspections at logistics hubs across the country.