Uruguayan public sector unions call nationwide strike over inadequate wage proposal

5th Tuesday, August 2025 - 08:27 UTC

Uruguay’s Confederation of State Employees' Organizations (COFE) announced a 24-hour nationwide strike on August 12, rejecting the government’s proposed wage adjustment for public sector workers. The decision was unanimously approved during a national assembly attended by over 35 unions.

In an official statement, COFE described the government’s offer as “absolutely insufficient,” arguing it lacks any real wage growth, fails to address the lowest-paid workers, and does not guarantee the current purchasing power of salaries.

“The message is clear: there’s no recovery, no real increase, and no consideration for the most vulnerable wages,” said union leader Joselo López, warning of a potential escalation if no changes are made in the next negotiation round, scheduled for Wednesday.

The strike aligns with a broader general strike called by the PIT-CNT, Uruguay’s main labor federation, under the slogan “More jobs and better wages.” A public demonstration is also planned in front of the University of the Republic at 10:00 a.m. on the same day.

COFE has also declared itself in a state of “permanent assembly,” awaiting a new meeting of its National Executive Board to determine further actions.

On the same day, the National Federation of Secondary Education Teachers (Fenapes) will also carry out a 24-hour strike, demanding increased funding for genuine educational reform.