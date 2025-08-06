Brazil: Opposition lawmakers stay the night in Congress

Bolsonaro's followers want a broad amnesty plus De Moraes' impeachment

Brazilian opposition lawmakers spent the night in both houses of Congress on Wednesday, which prevented work from resuming. Those who stayed through the wee hours of Thursday were relayed by some of their colleagues before dawn.

The parliamentarians, mostly from former President Jair Bolsonaro's Liberal Party (PL), were protesting against the retired Army captain's house arrest decreed on Monday by Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's ruling coalition found the move illegal and tantamount to another January 8 - a new attack on the institutions of the Republic.

The opposition was demanding a general and unrestricted amnesty for those convicted of attempting a coup d'état, in addition to De Moraes' impeachment. The magistrate is the rapporteur for the case against Bolsonaro, who is accused of leading an attempt to annul the 2022 presidential elections by putting pressure on military commanders. The complaint also points to plans to assassinate and arrest public officials. Bolsonaro and the others under investigation deny the accusations.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) was one of the parliamentarians who spent the night in the Senate plenary to lobby against his father's arrest and the trial for the attempted coup.

“We are here at 4:44 a.m. My shift in the Senate is until 6 a.m. We are taking turns. We are here occupying the boardroom to finally put on the agenda what is best for Brazil,” he said on social media.

According to the lawmaker, the agenda defended by the opposition could overturn the United States' 50% tariffs on approximately 36% of Brazilian exports to that country. Among US President Donald Trump's justifications for imposing the tariffs was the case against Bolsonaro.

“The first measure in this peace package that we want to propose is the impeachment of Minister Alexandre De Moraes, who cannot represent the highest court in the country,” he also pointed out.

Senate Speaker Davi Alcolumbre stated that the sitdown was “unusual and foreign to democratic principles,” while calling for “serenity and a spirit of cooperation.”

Lower House Alternate Speaker Altineu Côrtes (PL-RJ) promised to put the amnesty bill on the agenda as soon as Speaker Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB) is absent from the country and he gets to chair a session. “This is the only way to pacify the country,” he said.

In addition to other charges against him, Jair Bolsonaro is being investigated for his actions and those of his son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), with the US government to promote retaliatory measures against STF judges. Facing trial, Eduardo Bolsonaro took a leave of absence and went to the United States, where he began advocating for sanctions against STF ministers and actions against Brazil. In light of this, the Attorney General's Office (PGR) requested the opening of a new investigation.

The Supreme Court ordered precautionary measures against Bolsonaro, including restrictions on the use of social media, even through third parties. As the former president failed to comply with the Supreme Court's decision on Sunday by posting on his son Flavio's profile, De Moraes ordered him placed under house arrest, unable to receive any visitors except his lawyers. In a subsequent ruling Wednesday, the judge clarified that the former President's relatives can turn up with no prior STF clearance. (Source: Agencia Brasil)