Covid-19: Frankenstein variant detected in Argentina

6th Wednesday, August 2025 - 10:02 UTC Full article

“In Argentina, the current situation of SARS-CoV-2 variants is characterized by the exclusive circulation of the Omicron variant,” it was explained

The XFG variant of Covid-19, nicknamed “Frankenstein” because it is a recombination of two Omicron lineages, has been detected in Argentina, according to the latest edition of the Health Ministry's weekly National Epidemiological Bulletin (BEN), which cited cases from late June and early July, identified through genomic surveillance

This new variant, also known as Stratus, is part of a global trend, as it has been found in at least 38 countries, including Brazil. The World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities classify it as a “variant under monitoring” (VUM), stating that it poses a low additional risk to public health. There is no evidence to suggest that it is more transmissible or causes more severe illness than other circulating Omicron variants.

Symptoms are similar to other forms of Covid-19, including fever, sore throat, cough, and fatigue, but a distinctive symptom associated with XFG is a frequent occurrence of hoarseness or dysphonia.

Health experts in the region emphasize that vaccination remains the best defense, as it significantly reduces the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

The BEN detailed that the cases were detected during epidemiological weeks 26 and 27 in samples analyzed by the Carlos Malbrán Institute, the country's main laboratory for SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and other respiratory viruses, with the collaboration of the National Respiratory Virus Network.

In total, three cases of XFG were identified among the 164 sequenced samples from 14 Argentine jurisdictions, in a context where coronavirus circulation remains low and other Omicron variants, such as LP.8.1 and XEC predominate, it was explained.

Authorities insisted that genomic surveillance remained a key tool for the early detection of new variants. “In Argentina, the current situation of SARS-CoV-2 variants is characterized by the exclusive circulation of the Omicron variant,” the BEN said. “In addition, cases of the KP.3.1.1, KP.3, and JN.1 variants have been reported. During weeks 26 and 27, cases of the Omicron XGF variant, recently classified as VUM, were detected, with low additional risk to public health worldwide,” it added.

“In Southeast Asian countries, where XFG reached the highest proportions, there were increases in cases and hospitalizations, but no evidence of more severe cases compared to other circulating variants,” the BEN also explained.

XFG is the result of the recombination of the LF.7 and LP.8.1.2 subvariants of Omicron, a process that has been compared in several international media outlets to the creation of Mary Shelley's “monster” due to its hybrid nature. Hence, the name “Frankenstein.”