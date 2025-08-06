Falklands congratulates RFA on its 120th anniversary: Be it war or natural disasters, they are always there

RFA Tidespring is currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific as part of the Carrier Strike Group 25’s eight-month mission.

The Falkland Islands Government Office in London, FIGO, has wished the RFA.(Royal Fleet Auxiliary) Headquarters a very happy 120th birthday, The wishes in the name of all the Falklands, remember RFA played a crucial role to the Liberation of the Islands in 1982.

“We remember the sacrifice of so many and thank all in the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, past and present, for their service”, read the message to RFA Headquarters.

The RFA, ready for rapid deployment anywhere in the world, delivers worldwide logistics and operational support to Royal Navy and Royal Marines operations. It is staffed by merchant sailors and is the civilian branch of the naval service.

Established in August 1905 by an order of the Admiralty, the RFA is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year.

Since its inception, the RFA has supported numerous operations, from war-fighting and counter-piracy in hostile environments, to relief and evacuation in devastated climates.

Military operations during every major conflict since the First World War have made use of the civilian crew's mixed background experience and a variety of RFA vessels.

From replenishing warships on the move to dropping Royal Marines into hotspots, the RFA has the vessel for the occasion. These include: Six tankers, including four Military Afloat Reach and Sustainability (MARS) tankers, provide supplies and fuel for military ships.

These MARS vessels offer a vital refueling capability. Among them is RFA Tideforce, 39,000-ton fleet replenishment vessel capable of 'underway replenishment' – on-the-move refueling – for two aircraft carriers simultaneously.

Three Fleet Solid Support Ships are able to carry and store food, ammunition and explosives, keeping military operations well stocked, anywhere and everywhere.

Three vessels within the Landing Ship Docking Auxiliary facilitate amphibious operations, dropping troops safely into dangerous conditions – an important role in providing humanitarian aid.

One Primary Casualty Reception Facility, RFA Argus, operates within the fleet. Argus is 175 meters in length, fits 100 beds on board – essentially making it a hospital-at-sea for wounded personnel. (With Forces.net info)