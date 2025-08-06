Falklands Government opens search for future Telecommunications provider

6th Wednesday, August 2025 - 07:20 UTC Full article

FIG is seeking information in preparation for a potential tender (or licensing) process to design and carry out operations and future development of telecommunication and media services

Following approval by Executive Council, the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has opened an international search for future providers of telecommunications. This work, which relates to the period after the end of Sure’s current exclusive license, is being led by FIG’s appointed consultants, Cambridge Management Consulting.

The initial phase is called Preliminary Market Engagement (“PME”). It is designed to engage as many different potential providers as possible, and to explore all options for future provision.

FIG is seeking information and feedback from interested parties, in preparation for a potential tender (or licensing) process to design and carry out operations and future development of telecommunication and media services on the Falkland Islands from 2028 onwards.

This phase is intended to be creative and inclusive. It will look at all the options and ideas that were identified as viable and desirable during the first phase of work carried out by Cambridge MC, informed by public opinion. The objective is to combine the needs and wishes of the residents of the Falklands with the practical considerations and opportunities of the international telecommunications market, to shape a procurement process that works for both.

Interested parties are invited to register on FIG’s e-procurement portal, Proactis, to view the technical documentation relating to the opportunity. Local companies and individuals are very much encouraged to be part of this if they are suitably qualified in any area of telecommunications.

Proactis link.