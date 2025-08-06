Uruguay's YoY inflation continues to fall

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE) report published Tuesday in Montevideo, Uruguay's interannual inflation rate in July 2025 was 4.53%, a slight decrease from 4.59% in June. This marks the 26th consecutive month that inflation has remained within the Central Bank's target range of 3% to 6%.
The monthly variation for July was a modest 0.05%, driven by increases in categories like Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages and Restaurants, which were partially offset by decreases in others like Clothing and Footwear and Housing. The cumulative variation for 2025 stood at 2.79%.
Core inflation, which excludes fresh food and fuel, registered a 12-month variation of 5.25%, with 2.77% so far this year.
According to Economist Aldo Lema, July's figures were “below market expectations,” which were 0.3%. “The almost zero variation in Uruguay's CPI in July was mainly explained by the moderation of core inflation to a seasonally adjusted monthly rate of 0.1%,” he wrote.
