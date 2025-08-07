Argentine opposition defies Milei, approves increased funding for public universities

Milei has already pledged to veto any law that implies increased public spending. However, with key legislative elections approaching, the issue takes on added political weight

Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies approved a bill on Wednesday to raise funding for public universities, with 158 votes in favor and 75 against. The measure, backed by the Peronist bloc and other opposition parties, marks a new legislative defeat for far-right President Javier Milei, who vetoed a similar initiative last year.

The bill updates university budgets and staff salaries in line with cumulative inflation over the past two years. “We are in an unprecedented situation,” said lawmaker Blanca Osuna from the Kirchnerist coalition. “Today’s university budget is the lowest in real terms in two decades.”

The initiative received broad cross-party support, including from centrist blocs such as the Radical Civic Union and the Civic Coalition, as well as the Leftist Front. “This government’s education policy shows a clear contempt for public universities,” said lawmaker Maximiliano Ferraro.

Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza, and the conservative PRO party—recently aligned for the upcoming legislative elections—voted against the bill. They argued that increasing university funding threatens the country’s fiscal balance. “This bill will render the sacrifices of Argentines useless,” said PRO deputy and former education minister Alejandro Finocchiaro.

The legislation now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to pass. President Milei has already pledged to veto any law that implies increased public spending. However, with key legislative elections approaching in September and October, the issue takes on added political weight.

On the same day, deputies also approved a bill declaring a state of emergency in pediatric healthcare, with 159 votes in favor. Both initiatives increase pressure on the government in sensitive areas such as education and public health.