Falklands General Election will take place 11 December

Falkland Islanders love their democracy and free speech, and are enthusiast voters

After a careful review, an amended timetable for the 2025 Falkland Islands General Election has been confirmed. The new dates selected are: Date of Proclamation and Notice of Election: 31st October 2025; General Election polling date: 11th December 2025

As set out in section 34 of the Falkland Island Constitution, the Governor may dissolve the Legislative Assembly at any point up until the fourth anniversary of the first sitting of the current Legislative Assembly after the previous General Election.

These dates will therefore remain provisional until the proclamation to dissolve (via section 34 of the Constitution) is made by the Governor at the request of Executive Council, and the notice of election (Electoral Ordinance 1989 section 50) is published by the Returning Officer.

Summing up, in December the eight seats of the Legislative Assembly will be disputed, five in representation of Stanley and three for Camp. Current members of the Legislative can aspire to be re-elected.

It is too early to anticipate candidates, with only MLA John Birmingham (Camp) having announced publicly he is stepping down.